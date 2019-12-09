Lions Drop Sixth Straight

Kirk Cousins finished 24-of-30 for 242 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings cruised past the Detroit Lions 20-7 in Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook ran for 62 yards and a score for the Vikings, who are 6-and-0 at home and 9-and-4 overall.

Stefon Diggs had a game-high 92 receiving yards and Bisi Johnson had a TD catch in the victory.

David Blough threw for 205 yards, one score and two interceptions for Detroit, which managed just 231 yards of total offense.

Kenny Golladay had the lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help the Lions avoid the shutout.

Detroit has lost six straight to fall to 3-9-and-1, and they'll host Tampa Bay this coming Sunday at Ford Field.