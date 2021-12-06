Lions earn first win on final play against vikings

(Detroit, MI) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff as time expired in Detroit's 29-27 win over the Vikings at Ford Field.

The Lions pick up their first victory of the season.

Detroit led 20-6 going into halftime before Minnesota rattled off three second-half touchdowns to take a brief lead.

Goff passed for 296 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the victory.

Kirk Cousins fired two touchdown passes on 340 passing yards, while Jefferson caught 11 passes for 182 yards and a score.

The Vikings have lost their last two games to drop to 5-and-7.

