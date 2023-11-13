Lions edge Chargers on game winning field goal

(Los Angeles, CA) -- The Lions escaped Los Angeles with a victory thanks to a game-winning field goal.

Riley Patterson nailed a 41-yarder to give Detroit a 41-38 win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Goff threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown exploded for 156 receiving yards and a score.

David Montgomery carried the ball 12 times for 116 yards and a TD and Jahmyr Gibbs had 77 rushing yards to go with a pair of scores.

Detroit has won back-to-back games and is first in the NFC North at 7-and-2.

Justin Herbert threw for 323 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Keenan Allen erupted for 175 receiving yards and two scores as LA fell to 4-and-5.

