Lions Edge Washington at Ford Field

Matt Prater kicked a 59-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Lions to a 30-27 win over Washington in Detroit.

Matthew Stafford threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, who blew a 24-3 lead before pulling out the win.

D'Andre Swift had 148 total yards and a touchdown as Detroit improved to 4-and-5.

Alex Smith was 38-of-55 for 390 yards and no turnovers for Washington in defeat. It was his first start since breaking his leg two years ago.

Antonio Gibson had 13 carries for 45 yards and two scores on the ground as Washington fell to 2-and-7.

with files from Associated Press