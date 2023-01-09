Lions eliminate Packers on Sunday Night Football

(Green Bay, WI) -- The Detroit Lions are sending the Seattle Seahawks to the postseason.

Detroit ended Green Bay's season with a 20-16 win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Jamaal Williams scored a go-ahead touchdown with under six-minutes left in regulation, and Kerby Joseph picked off a pass from Aaron Rodgers on the ensuing Packers drive.

Williams scored two touchdowns in the victory, while Jared Goff passed for 224 yards.

The 9-and-8 Lions were eliminated from playoff contention when the Seahawks won earlier in the day.

Aaron Rodgers had 205 passing yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

The 8-and-9 Packers had their playoff hopes dashed with the loss.

— with files from MetroSource