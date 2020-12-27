Lions Embarrassed at Home

An embarrassing loss for the Detroit Lions who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47-7 at Ford Field Saturday.

With the win, the Bucs punched their playoff ticket ending a 13-year drought.

Jamal Agnew returned a punt for 74-yards for the Lions' only score of the game.

Detroit was without several coaches, including interim head coach Darrell Bevell who is in isolation due to COVID-19.

The Lions have lost five of their last six games to dip to 5-10, which guarantees them a third straight losing season.

Detroit wraps up the regular season next Sunday in Minnesota.