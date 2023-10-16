Lions extend win streak with victory over Buccaneers

(Tampa, FL) -- The Lions extended their lengthy win streak following a 20-6 victory over the Buccaneers in Tampa.

Jared Goff completed 30-of-44 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 12 passes for 124 yards and a score while Jameson Williams also had a TD reception.

Will Harris picked off Baker Mayfield as Detroit won its fourth straight game.

The Lions are still first in the NFC North.

Mayfield completed 19-of-37 passes for 206 yards to go with the interception.

Chris Godwin caught six passes for 77 yards, while Mike Evans corralled four balls for 49 yards.

The Bucs are still first in the NFC South with a 3-and-2 record.

