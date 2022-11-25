Lions fall to Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.

Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards.

Buffalo has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. Buffalo was back in Detroit after the NFL shifted its previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field because of a winter storm.

