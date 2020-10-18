Lions Get Much Needed Win in Florida

Matthew Stafford finally got his first touchdown pass against Jacksonville. It helped the Detroit Lions build a lead even they couldn't squander.

Rookie D'Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, Stafford got an elusive TD pass against Jacksonville and the Lions hammered the Jaguars 34-16 on Sunday.

The Jaguars were the only team Stafford hadn't thrown a touchdown pass against in 12 NFL seasons.

The Lions battle the Falcons this coming Sunday.



files from Canadian Press