Lions Hire Brad Holmes as General Manager

The Detroit Lions announced they have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to become the team's new Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Holmes will oversee the Lions' football operations and report directly to Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp and President and CEO Rod Wood.

Holmes joins the Lions after spending the previous 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2003-2020). In 2013, the Rams elevated Holmes to Director of College Scouting, where he was responsible for overseeing the team's college scouting operations for the past eight seasons.

During his tenure leading the team's college scouting department, Holmes helped the Rams capture two NFC West titles en route to three playoff berths and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.

A Tampa, Fla. native, Holmes graduated from North Carolina A&T in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communications and was a four-year letterman for the Aggies at defensive tackle.

Holmes is the son of Melvin Holmes, who played offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1971-73, and is also the nephew of former Lions defensive back Luther Bradley (1978 first-round pick).