Lions Hire Dan Campbell as New Head Coach

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to become the team's new head coach.

According to a release from the NFL club, Campbell will report directly to Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp and President & CEO Rod Wood.

"This is an exciting day for our organization as we introduce Dan Campbell as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions. With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful," said Sheila Ford Hamp. "He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves."

Campbell brings 22 years of NFL experience to the Lions, including 11 years as a coach and 11 as a player. He most recently served as the assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints, a position he held since 2016.

During the span of his five-year coaching tenure with New Orleans, the club captured four NFC South division titles, ranked first in the NFL in points scored (2,361), touchdowns (277), net yardage (31,147) and posted the third-most wins (56) in the League. In 2019, Campbell helped coach TE Jared Cook to a Pro Bowl berth.