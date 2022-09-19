Lions hold off Washington for first win

(Detroit, MI) -- The Lions shutout Washington in the first half and then held on to beat the Commanders 36-27 in Detroit.

Jared Goff threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Lions to their first victory of the season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown racked up nine catches for 116 yards and two TD's in the victory.

Carson Wentz threw for 337 yards and three second-half touchdowns for Washington, which slipped to 1-and-1.

Curtis Samuel led the team in receiving with seven grabs for 78 yards and a score.

