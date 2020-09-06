Lions Ink Adrian Peterson to One Year Deal

The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed former all-star running back Adrian Peterson to a one year contract.

Several sports media outlets are reporting the deal is worth $1.05-million.

Peterson was recently cut by the Washington Football Team as it brought its roster down to 53 players.

The 35-year-old Peterson joins a crowded back field in Detroit with Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift, Ty Johnson and Bo Scarborough.

Peterson spent the last two seasons in Washington where he put up 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns.