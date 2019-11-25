Lions Lose Fourth Straight

Dustin Hopkins kicked the go-ahead field goal with 16 seconds remaining as the Washington Redskins clipped the Detroit Lions 19-16 in Landover, Maryland.

Hopkins tied the game with a field goal with just under two minutes remaining. Hopkins finished the day with four field goals.

Steven Sims Junior returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown for Washington.

Dwayne Haskins threw for 156 yards and an interception for the Redskins, who improve to 2-and-9. Jeff Driskel threw for 207 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions for the Lions.

Bo Scarbrough rushed for 98 yards for Detroit, which drops to 3-7-and-1.

Detroit, which has lost four in-a-row will host the Bears on Thanksgiving.