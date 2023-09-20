Lions place Gardner-Johnson, Houston on Injured Reserve

(Allen Park, MI) -- The Lions are losing a pair of defensive players to the injured reserve.

Detroit placed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and linebacker James Houston on IR on Tuesday.

Gardner-Johnson reportedly suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 25-year-old inked a one-year deal with Detroit in the offseason after helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl last season.

Houston reportedly suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's loss.

Both he and Gardner-Johnson will miss a minimum of the next four games.

