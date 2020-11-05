Lions Place QB Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 List

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is the latest NFL player to be placed on the COVID-19 list.

The team announced the move, with ESPN reporting Stafford is considered a "high-risk close contact" after being around a non-team member that has tested positive for the virus.

His last contact with the person was Monday, meaning he could still possibly start this Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Stafford will need five straight days with negative tests to be cleared to return.

