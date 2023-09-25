Lions roar past Falcons with convincing home win

(Detroit, MI) -- The Lions roared past the Falcons following a dominant, 20-6 victory from Ford Field.

Jared Goff completed 22-of-33 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The signal caller also rushed for a score.

Jahmyr Gibbs carried the ball 17 times for 80 yards while Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 102 yards.

Sam LaPorta reeled-in eight balls for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Aidan Hutchinson tallied two sacks as Detroit's defense combined for seven on the day.

Detroit improved to 2-and-1 and is tied atop the NFC North.

Desmond Ridder threw for 201 yards while Bijan Robinson rushed for 33 yards on 10 carries.

Jessie Bates the Third came down with an interception for Atlanta, which fell to 2-and-1.

The Falcons are tied for second in the NFC South.

