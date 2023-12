(Detroit, MI) -- Fans who have season tickets for the Detroit Lions are expressing shock with the invoices they received for the 2024 season.

Prices have jumped by as much as 85-percent according to the Detroit Free Press.

The average ticket increase was 30-percent and many fans were not expecting the price hike.

Season tickets sold out this year for the first time since the team moved into Ford Field.

— with files from MetroSource