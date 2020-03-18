Lions Sign QB Daniel

The Lions have found a new backup quarterback after reportedly coming to terms with Chase Daniel.

Daniel entered the league with New Orleans and played with Kansas City, Philadelphia and Chicago.

In two seasons with the Bears he had a record of 1-and-2, with his only win coming against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

The Lions have reportedly signed free agent defensive tackle Nick Williams. Williams was a seventh-round draft pick by Pittsburgh out of Samford in 2013 and has also played in Kansas City, Miami and Chicago. Last season with the Bears, he had 42 tackles and six sacks in 16 games.

The Lions have released linebacker Devon Kennard. Kennard was drafted by the New York Giants in 2014 and came to Detroit in 2018.

In 16 games last season he had 58 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.