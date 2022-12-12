Lions soar past Minnesota

(Detroit, MI) -- The Lions had 464 total yards of offense during a 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit.

The Lions scored on all of their possessions in the second half to earn the victory.

Jared Goff passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns, while Jameson Williams caught his first NFL touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter.

The 6-and-7 Lions have won five of their last six games and are still alive in the NFC North race.

Kirk Cousins had 425 passing yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Jefferson caught 11 passes for 223 yards.

The 10-and-3 Vikings can win the North with a victory in Week 15.

— with files from MetroSource