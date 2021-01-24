Lions, Stafford Agree To Part Ways

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Lions and Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this off-season and the team will begin exploring trade options in the coming weeks.

Pelissero adds that the two sides have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again under a new general manager and head coach, Stafford told the team he feels it's the right time to move on and team officials agreed.

The 32-year-old has spent the past 12 seasons in Detroit since being selected No. 1 overall in 2009 out of Georgia.

Stafford has made one Pro Bowl and has thrown for more than 45-thousand yards in his time in the Motor City. However, he's only led the team to the playoffs three times, and to no postseason wins.

He threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions in 16 games last season as the Lions finished at 5-11.

with files from TSN