Lions stay hot with win over Jets

(East Rutherford, NJ) -- The Lions stayed alive in the playoff hunt after coming away with a 20-17 win over the Jets in East Rutherford.

Jared Goff completed 23 of 38 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Brock Wright caught one pass for 51 yards, which was the go-ahead score with just under two minutes remaining in the game.

Detroit has now won six of its last seven games to improve to 7-and-7.

Zach Wilson started the game under center for Gang Green and threw for 317 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

CJ Uzomah caught both of Wilson's touchdown passes.

New York has lost three in a row to fall to 7-and-7.

— with files from MetroSource