Lions stifle packers on Thursday Night Football

(Green Bay, WI) -- The Detroit Lions dominated the first half en route to a 34-20 takedown of the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Detroit jumped out to a 27-3 lead at halftime after two quarters that included a pair of touchdown runs from David Montgomery and a TD reception by Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Montgomery found pay dirt once more in the second half and finished the game with 121 yards and three scores on 32 carries.

The Lions' defense disrupted Green Bay QB Jordan Love all game, sacking him five times while Jerry Jacobs picked him off twice to help Detroit improve to 3-and-1.

Love completed 23-of-36 passes for 246 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker totaled an eye-popping 19 tackles as the Packers slipped to 2-and-2.

— with files from MetroSource