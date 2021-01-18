Lions to Hire Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions are moving quick to make Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell their next head coach.

ESPN reports the Lions are expected to hire Campbell now that the Saints have been eliminated from the playoffs.

The 44-year-old Campbell will replace Matt Patricia, who was fired in November in just his third season on the job.

The Lions went just 13-29-and-1 overall under Patricia. Detroit went 5-and-11 this season to finish last in the NFC North for the third straight year.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.