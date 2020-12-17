Lions to Interview Louis Riddick for GM Job

The Detroit Lions will reportedly interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the open general manager position.

Riddick played in the NFL with San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Oakland during the 1990's.

He worked in the front office for Washington and Philadelphia before beginning his broadcast career.

Riddick is also considered a candidate for general manager in Atlanta and Houston.

The Detroit Lions fired general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia last month.

With files from the Associated Press