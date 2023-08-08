Lions to sign QB Teddy Bridgewater

(Allen Park, MI) -- The Lions are adding another quarterback to their roster.

ESPN reports Detroit is signing free agent Teddy Bridgewater and the deal will be finalized this week.

Bridgewater spent last season as the Dolphins' backup QB and played in five games.

The 30-year-old passed for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in his lone season with Miami.

The QB reunites with Dan Campbell, who was an assistant coach with the Saints when Bridgewater was with New Orleans.

The Lions currently have Jared Goff, Nate Sudfeld and rookie Hendon Hooker in their quarterbacks room.

— with files from MetroSource