Lions top Vikings to close out 2023 regular season

(Detroit, MI) -- The Lions are heading into the playoffs with a victory after topping the Vikings 30-20 at Ford Field.

Jared Goff completed 23 of 32 for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team with seven catches for 144 yards and a score.

Sam LaPorta set the NFL record for most receptions in a season by a rookie tight end after catching five passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit won the NFC North after finishing 12-and-5.

Nick Mullens completed 30 of his 44 pass attempts for 396 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, becoming just the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season in which he played in 10 or less games.

Minnesota ends the season 7-and-10.

— with files from MetroSource