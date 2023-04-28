Lions trade down, take RB Gibbs

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Lions moved down in round of the NFL Draft yesterday and then made one of the more surprising moves.

The team sent the sixth pick and a third-rounder to Arizona for the 12th overall pick, a second rounder and fifth round pick.

The Lions used the 12th pick to take Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was projected as a late first-round or early second-rounder.

The Lions used the 18th overall selection to take Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith went 26th overall to the Cowboys.

The draft continues tonight with rounds two and three.

