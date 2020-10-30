Lions Will Allow Some Fans at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions, for the first time this season, will allow a limited number of fans for a game at Ford Field.

The team says capacity for guests of coaches and players will be capped at 500 for the game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

There were no fans in the stands for its first two home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lions President Rod Wood says this is a step toward the goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field for games later this year.

Wood says the organization is working with local, state and national health officials on safely increasing capacity for remaining games.

With files from the Associated Press