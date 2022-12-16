Liquor license approved for 7-Eleven in Leamington

7-Eleven Canada has announced it will soon be selling beer and wine at its location in Leamington.

The convenience store chain has secured a liquor sales license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The company says the liquor sales licence for the location at 138 Erie St. in Leamington is a first for 7-Eleven Canada in Ontario, and the beginning of a wider provincial expansion.

The licensed restaurant at Leamington now features a full remodel and an enclosed dining area. Similar investments in 7-Eleven locations have led to nine new licensed restaurants this year in Alberta.

Products for dine-in will include a variety of chilled beer, wines, and coolers, including local Ontario-made products.

Service in the licensed dining area will be overseen by Smart Serve trained employees and there will be limited hours of operation for beverage alcohol, from noon until 11 p.m.

A date for the opening of the licensed area will be announced in the near future.

"Fresh food drives our business," said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. "With the addition of beer and wine, we're excited to offer our adult patrons a full-menu dining experience - not unlike the thousands of other restaurants in Ontario. We're pleased to be creating new employment opportunities and investing in local Ontario communities, like Leamington, home to 7-Eleven since 1999."