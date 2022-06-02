Lisa Gretzky re-elected in Windsor West

NDP candidate Lisa Gretzky has been re-elected in the riding of Windsor West in the provincial election.

Gretzky defeated Progressive Conservative candidate John Leontowicz, Liberal candidate Linda McCurdy, Ontario Party’s Jeremy Palko and Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale of the Green Party.

With all polls reporting, Gretzky has 13,395 votes, while Leontowicz received 11,211 and McCurdy got 4,159.

(Photo Credit: Taken by Rob Hindi)

Gretzky says she's honoured that the people of Windsor West have voted to send her back to Queen's Park for a third term.

"And I'm going to continue to do what I have been doing which is fighting for the public services that everyone relies on. Public healthcare, public education, to take the profit out of long-term care and put the care back in, and investing in the front line workers that we all rely on at some point."

She says her team has been phenomenal throughout the election, even if the overall result was disappointing.

"It's been a really good campaign. There's always that moment after the results come in and it's all over, the excitement of a campaign always has that moment where you have to stop and take a deep breathe and it can be very emotional. But again I'm incredibly honoured that the people of Windsor West have voted to return me to Queen's Park for a third term."

Gretzky says it's going to a little bit different heading back to the legislature as the senior member from the region.

"I am looking forward to continuing to do what I have done which is representing the people of Windsor West and fighting for the public services that they deserve. And bringing that hope and optimism to our region when we're seeing a Conservative government that's cutting healthcare and education."

The riding has been held by the New Democrats since 2014, when Gretzky took the riding from the Liberals.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi