LISTEN: Carousel of the Nations 'at Home' Underway in Windsor Essex

Carrousel of the Nations is underway in Windsor-Essex.

It's the second year for Carrousel at Home, offering takeout and online entertainment due to COVID-19.

There are takeout options from 16 different villages in Windsor-Essex, according to Carrousel Chair Allison Johnson.

"With any luck this is the last year that we celebrate Carrousel at Home," she says. "I have to give a shout out to all the volunteers working across the region to make sure that we keep the spirit of carrousel alive."

Johnson tells The Afternoon News everyone is making the best of the situation with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

"Some really positive energy. Everyone's really looking forward to sharing culture safely the way that we can this year," she added.

The event will run until Sunday and continue Saturday and Sunday next week.

More information on what's available can be found at www.carrouselofnations.com.