LISTEN: COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Windsor

The first supply of COVID-19 vaccinations for Windsor-Essex has arrived safely.

Under what is described as a significant police and security presence, this first limited supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered Monday morning to the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), the vaccine is now stored in freezers at -80 degree Celsius, which is the temperature required for the vaccine storage until prepared clinically for inoculation.

Initial vaccinations will start taking place Tuesday and staff are going over final training and preparations.

“This is an exciting time in our community as we receive the initial supply of long-awaited doses to vaccinate against the COVID-19 virus,” said WRH President and CEO David Musyj. “We know this is just the start, and that initial vaccinations will be limited. However, like all communities across Canada, we look forward to the opportunities next year to bring vaccinations to individuals across Windsor-Essex.”

The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at St Clair College Sportsplex, Monday, December 21, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Windsor Regional Hospital)

The hospital also says it is important to note that the use of the St. Clair College Sportsplex as a vaccine centre does not preclude future potential use of the same site as a field hospital, should the conditions to warrant reopening the facility for up to 100 beds arise.

“Given the size and technical specifications of the facility, we would be able to run a segregated vaccination area as well as a field hospital for active patients without impacting either operation,” said Musyj.

The first group the Ontario government is focusing on is employees who work at long-term care or retirement homes in the Grey/Lockdown and Red/Control regions, that are not currently in outbreak

Individual employees in these homes are being independently scheduled for inoculation and as more vaccines become available, WRH and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit say the organizations will continue to follow the Government of Ontario’s priority list, which focuses on the following four groups of individuals: