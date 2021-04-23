LISTEN: Dr. Ahmed Not Anticipating Return to In-Person Learning Any Time Soon

As students and educators in Windsor-Essex near the end of the first week of virtual learning following the April break, our Medical Officer of Health is not convinced students will return to the classroom any time soon.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says we will have to wait and see what the province's decision is.

"Looking at what the provincial picture looks like, I am not confident that the province will make the call to go back to the classes next week or any time soon."

Looking at the data, Dr. Ahmed says cases in the province are still on the rise, adding "Some early indication that it is stabilizing but still it's too high, not only just for our region but for the rest of the province."