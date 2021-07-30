LISTEN: Due Process Needed before Trash Clean up at Former Windsor Jail

Illegal dumping at the former Windsor Jail in Sandwich Town is causing a stir on social media.

A Facebook post shows piles of garbage dumped in an alley along the building at 378 Brock St. calling on Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante, the City of Windsor and the property owner to get it cleaned up.

Costante told The Afternoon News that the problem is being dealt with on Wednesday, but residents need to be patient.

"Bylaw has to follow rules when it sees a complaint through 3-1-1 to issue the order and provide notice to give the property owner the opportunity to clean up the site," he says. "In the even they don't clean up within the prescribed timelines, the city comes with a crew to clean it up then charges the property owner on their taxes."

He says the illegal dumping is being investigated by Windsor Police Service (WPS).

"There's also an active investigation from the police because of the alleged dumping happening from one individual," he says. "Right now there's evidence that's being gathered to determine if there's charges that are going to be laid or if action is going to be taken."

Costante says residents should call the 3-1-1 call centre to report illegal dumping and then reach out to him personally before taking to social media.

"I will follow up with our bylaw officials who have always been very responsive if I've asked for an update and make sure it gets done," he added.

Costante says a city crew is scheduled to check on the site Tuesday morning and will clean the area and bill the owner if they haven't complied.