LISTEN: FBI Stop Alleged Plan to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

The FBI says it stopped a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at her second home in northern Michigan and overthrow the government.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said seven extremists involved in a Michigan militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged.

An FBI affidavit says several members talked about murdering "tyrants" or "taking" a sitting governor.

The bureau also quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer "has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.''

The affidavit was filed after agents raided the home of one of the men in an investigation into the death of a Detroit man who was killed in a shootout with FBI agents.

— With files from Metro Source