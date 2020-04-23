LISTEN: Fireworks Won't Be on Regular Schedule: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Don't expect the annual fireworks over the Detroit River to be going off this June.

During his daily address on Wednesday, Mayor Mike Duggan says there’s no way the annual fireworks show over the Detroit River can go ahead as scheduled.

"There’s no way that anybody’s going to allow crowds, certainly I’m not going to allow crowds of that size on the original schedule. Could it be done later in the summer or the fall? We haven't focused on that yet, but it certainly won't be on the regular schedule." said Duggan.

The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of people to the rieverfronts in both Windsor and Detroit.

The event was scheduled for June 22.