LISTEN: Henry Ford Health System Looks to Hire Canadian Nurses

Henry Ford Health System is calling all nurses who are looking for work.

The Michigan healthcare provider is holding another virtual job fair Friday — the hospital system held a virtual job fair for Canadian's earlier this year.

Gwen Gnam is Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of patient care services at Henry Ford hospital in Detroit. She tells The Afternoon News that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a void in some areas at the hospital.

"We had many nurses who decided not to work in hospital settings any longer so there continues to be need from that portion of our workforce that has left the field or left fulltime employment," she added.

Gnam says anyone who's already working for Henry Ford Health System should see if they know someone who's qualified and interested.

"We do have an employee referral program or bonus program for our current staff," she says. "If they refer a friend to come work here they are eligible for a referral bonus, so that's always attractive."

She says crossing the border to work in the essential field won't be an issue.

"We have been through some ups and downs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that things are better, our staff are able to easily cross the border and come back and forth each day," she says.

The virtual job fair runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Applicants must preregister online at www.henryfordcareers.easyvirtualfair.com.