LISTEN: Hiram Walker to Hold Virtual Career Day for Women

Hiram Walker is holding a different kind of career day at the end of this month.

The company is collaborating with Women's Enterprise Skills Training (WEST) of Windsor to hold a virtual career day for women.

Angelo DeMarco is the senior director of human resources at Hiram Walker Distillery

He tells The Afternoon News WEST is the perfect partner for the event.

"A lot of their programs directly line up with our diversity objectives, so we felt it was a natural way to work together," he says. "They've been a great help in getting this event underway."

DeMarco says women can learn more about the company and the career paths are available.

"People that are looking to either start their career company or are in another career but just don't realize what we have to offer," he says. "A lot of our senior management will be involved as well."

He says participants will get a look at everything the Hiram Walker has to offer.

"We're going to give them exclusive access to a network of senior leaders in our company in engineering, science, business, supply chain operations and production," he says. "It's really a bit of a sneak peak into what goes on behind the walls that we all drive by often on Riverside Drive."

Success Networking will be held via Zoom on April 29 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Click here to register for the event.