LISTEN: Judges Quash Decision to Allow Nemak Plant Closure in Windsor

An arbitrator's decision to allow the closure of Nemak's Windsor plant has been overturned by a panel of judges of the Ontario Divisional Court.

In a decision issued on October 6, 2020, the Divisional Court quashed the arbitrator's decision.

Justice D.L. Corbett accepted Unifor's argument that it had a contractual commitment that the work must be done in Windsor if it is to be done by Nemak anywhere. The Court found that the arbitrator misused evidence about the 2015 negotiation to get a different and unreasonable result.

Local 200 President John D'Agnolo says the fight to keep the plant in Windsor has been worth it.

"The decision itself couldn't have been better timing," says D'Agnolo. "The plant is going to stay. They're not moving anything outside of the facility so these going to be a lot of discussion on seeing what we can do to make sure our workers are taken care of on that site."