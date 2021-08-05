LISTEN: LaSalle's New Police Chief Ready to Lead the Force

LaSalle's new police chief never thought he would have the top job.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive Thursday, Duncan Davies thought he would "bow out gracefully" after 30 years in law enforcement but says there was a different plan for him.

He decided to put his name forward for chief and says he appreciates the police board for putting faith and trust in him to lead the force.

Davies says the service recently posted for a police constable position but expects there will be more.

"There's a number of people because of recent retirements, there's a number of people in acting positions now and we expect that there will be some progress within our ranks and then because of that there will be vacancies along the way," says Davies. "So certainly we want to establish of potential candidates for hire."

He says he always wants to be better and more effective.

"We have to certainly look internally, look at all the programs we have within our police facility here, the things that we do out in the community whether it's marine, ATV/bike units, general patrol," says Davies. "Everything that we're doing to reach out to the community and be visible in the community. Are we affective in what we're doing."

Davies says he never thought he would be leading the service.

"I think there was a different plan for me here and consultation with the board and decided to put my name forward certainly for the top position here and was successful at it," says Davies.

Davies has been acting chief since January after the retirement of former chief John Leontowicz.

He has spent 30 years in law enforcement including the last 25 with LaSalle.