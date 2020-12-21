LISTEN: LaSalle Woman Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

A LaSalle woman working at a Detroit hospital has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Krista Piekos-Wahby says she received her first dose of the vaccine at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Piekos-Wahby is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Medical ICU at Harper University Hospital and says she and her colleagues are feeling good after receiving the vaccine.

"I had no side effects whatsoever, other than just the usual sort of shoulder muscle pain that you would get even after a flu shot but very minimal," she says. "No fevers, no cough, I am an asthmatic, I have a lot of allergies but no side effects whatsoever. I feel great."

Piekos-Wahby says she felt an overwhelming sense of hope after receiving the vaccine.

"I'm very happy to do whatever I can to keep myself, my colleagues, my patients, my family and my community safe," she adds.

According to Piekos-Wahby, the hospital she works at has been busy since March and by getting the vaccine, she believes she is setting an example for others.

"I've read the studies, I know it, I've done research myself so feel very confident that this is a safe vaccine and an effective vaccine,"she says.

Piekos-Wahby says she will receive her second dose on January 8.