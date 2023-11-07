Listen: Local doctor says there is no justification to what's happening in Gaza

A local doctor who has ties to Palestine is wondering what is happening to humanity.

Dr. Maher El-Masri says there's no justification to what's happening in Gaza and how it's being allowed to happen.

El-Masri was born in Gaza but now lives in Windsor and says he still has family in Palestine including his siblings and cousins.

He says early on in the war he was able to communicate with his family through WhatsApp but now is not hearing much since they've lost communication.

El-Masri says he saw his cousin and his cousin's wife on TV in very bad shape and also learned his cousin lost his son.

"I don't know what's happening to my family but also I don't know what's happening to humanity," says El-Masri. "Like how are we allowing this to happen in the 21st century, no justification, nothing, nothing justifies what we're witnessing in front of our eyes. I'm a guy who prides myself on social justice advocacy how can I do that after this. When I see the deafening silence over the sheer human suffering that people are witnessing there."

Des Palestiniens recherchent des survivants après une frappe aérienne israélienne à Rafah, dans la bande de Gaza, le jeudi 26 octobre 2023. (Hatem Ali | AP Photo)

El-Masri says there's no place safe in Gaza right now.

"Where are our values, where's the humanity, where is our humanity, nothing justifies this," says El-Masri.

El-Masri says he's always sitting and waiting for assurance that his family is still alive.

Israel declared war against Hamas after the October 7 attacks, in which more than 1,400 Israelis were killed and 222 taken hostage, according to the Israeli government.

Israel responded with force, showering Gaza with rockets and launched a ground attack.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in the days since, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

— with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides

Des Palestiniens tentent de sortir une fille des décombres d’un bâtiment détruit par les frappes aériennes israéliennes dans le camp de réfugiés de Jabaliya, au nord de la bande de Gaza, le mercredi 1er novembre 2023. (Abed Khaled | AP Photo)