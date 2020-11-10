LISTEN: Necessary Trip Across the Border Lands Hospital CEO in Self-Quarantine

A medication desperately needed by a patient in the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital has landed David Musyj in a 14-day self-quarantine.

The President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital has been asked by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to stay home after crossing the border to get the medication that was only available at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.

As a dual citizen, Musyj stepped up to make the trip as not to take up the time of a valuable front-line staff member who in non-COVID times typically would have been sent.

Musyj tells AM800 News it was up in the air whether or not he would have to quarantine, but was informed on his way back into Canada that he would, as soon as he delivered the medication.

"And if I would just drive the medication past the hospital and pretty much roll down the window and have a staff member take it from me as I'm going by slowly, that would work and we can get it up to the patient" he says. "It was delivered to the patient and the patient got the medication."