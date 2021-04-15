LISTEN: Ontario has 1.1M Doses of Undistributed COVID-19 Vaccine

A Windsor-Tecumseh MP says the province needs to start distributing its surplus of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccines.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens sounded "the alarm bell" over the lack of vaccine doses in this region Wednesday.

"The federal government really needs to ramp up the vaccine supply and delivery in the next few days and weeks, not the next few months," he said.

That's on top of news out of Scarborough that thousands of vaccination appointments are being cancelled because of the lack of doses. Premier Doug Ford has pointed fingers at Ottawa for delaying the distribution.

Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk tells The Afternoon News the federal government has given the province enough supply to get it through to the next delivery and the province is responsible for administering the vaccine.

"Their best day was yesterday at around 112,000 and we know they have about 1.1-million doses in additional supply right now that they can tap into," he says. "So they've got about 10 days worth of supply, at least."

He says pointing fingers isn't helping anyone get vaccinated.

"We are strong in terms of the supply. Where we really need to focus in on, and all levels of government need to work together, is on making sure we distribute those vaccines," he added. "This isn't about blaming one level of government. All levels of government have to work together because Canadians just want to get vaccines in arms."

Kusmierczyk says two million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are arriving later this week with a total of 44 million expected to arrive in Canada by June.