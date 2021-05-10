LISTEN: Rapid COVID-19 Tests Made Available for Small Businesses

The province is providing more support for small businesses in the form of free rapid tests for COVID-19.

Close to 800,000 test have been shipped to 28 chambers of commerce across Ontario, including Windsor-Essex.

Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedelli says more than 8-million of the tests have already been distributed to large employers.

He tells The Afternoon News the free test will now be offered to businesses with 150 staff members or less.

"We want everybody to end up getting vaccinated, but this voluntary and free rapid test is a very simple way to give you, your family, your fellow employees, a sense of security when you go into the shop," he added.

Fedelli says the tests could prevent outbreaks at essential businesses that are allowed to remain open under the current emergency order.

"This really is intended to detect cases in workplaces that might have been missed," he says. "People feel fine, they don't know they have COVID-19 and they're taking it into the workplace."

He says the tests will also help businesses safely reopen when the provincial order is lifted.

"To maintain business continuity and really help you prevent workplace outbreaks and keep you from being shut down," he says.

The Windsor-Essex, Leamington District, and Amherstburg chambers of commerce will roll out free rapid tests for small and medium-sized businesses in Essex County.

Workplaces interested in a two-week supply of the tests can submit a request at www.westaysafe.ca starting Wednesday.