LISTEN: Reinstatement of Phillips not Shocking, according to Expert

A local political expert says bringing MPP Rod Phillips back into the fold isn't a shock.

Phillips left his role as finance minister after breaking COVID-19 restrictions by travelling to St. Barts in December of 2020 — he's now replacing Merilee Fullerton as the minister of long-term care.

It's part of a cabinet shuffle announced Friday involving 15 portfolios in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government. University of Windsor Political Science Professor Lydia Miljan assessed the decision on AM800's Live and Local Saturday.

She says Phillips made a mistake last year, but he's actually a better option than Fullerton.

"The problem is he's actually, from what I've heard, quite an effective parliamentarian and minister," she says. "Certainly long-term-care and seniors is a really important file and you want somebody with high competence and this is the way to bring him back."

Miljan says politics are not forgiving, but six months on the sidelines is long enough with a provincial election coming up in 2022.

"If you don't bring him back the risk is he doesn't run again," she says. "Then you lose a competent person and that's the issue."

Fullerton has been moved to the province's third largest portfolio as minister of children, community and social services.

Miljan says that decision is far more shocking than reinstating Phillips.

"The fact that she's now with child services is actually more egregious," she says. "Fullerton did a terrible job with seniors, so let's hoist her upon vulnerable children? That's a worse messaging effect than Phillips."

While the shuffle affects 15 MPPs, Miljan says the lateral move for Fullerton and reinstatement of Phillips are the most high profile decisions.

Full List of Changes announced Friday: