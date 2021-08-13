LISTEN: Research Group Works to Confirm Tornado in Cottam

The jury is still out on whether a tornado caused damage to several properties in Cottam.

A storm ripped through Windsor-Essex Wednesday afternoon, and Wind Impact Researcher Connell Miller was in the area Thursday to assess the damage for the Northern Tornados Project.

The program out of Western University works with Environment Canada to put together the pieces after a storm.

Miller tells AM800's The Afternoon News that he arrived to find damage consistent with a localized severe weather event.

"A house that had 50 per cent of its roof completely removed and thrown about 100 metres. Transport trucks that had been knocked over. Antennas that had been either bent or completely broken off and trailers and RV's that had been toppled a bit," he added.