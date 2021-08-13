LISTEN: Research Group Works to Confirm Tornado in Cottam
The jury is still out on whether a tornado caused damage to several properties in Cottam.
A storm ripped through Windsor-Essex Wednesday afternoon, and Wind Impact Researcher Connell Miller was in the area Thursday to assess the damage for the Northern Tornados Project.
The program out of Western University works with Environment Canada to put together the pieces after a storm.
Miller tells AM800's The Afternoon News that he arrived to find damage consistent with a localized severe weather event.
"A house that had 50 per cent of its roof completely removed and thrown about 100 metres. Transport trucks that had been knocked over. Antennas that had been either bent or completely broken off and trailers and RV's that had been toppled a bit," he added.
Miller says it's possible a tornado wasn't to blame for the destruction.
"That doesn't mean a significant wind event hasn't happened right? Down bursts have been known to sort of tear apart mobile homes and flip cars and do all sorts of damage," he says. "Just because the wind isn't spinning in a certain direction, it doesn't mean this wasn't a significant weather event."
He says severe weather from Essex County to Quebec is on the rise this summer.
"Usually the prairies are a bit more active that we are here because they're sort of the extension of the U.S. tornado alley, but this year we've had much more than they've had," he says. "It's been an active season for Ontario and Quebec for sure."
Miller says the research group's findings will be released after Environment Canada has a chance to confirm the data.