LISTEN: Sandwich Towne BIA Hosting First Market Since Pandemic Began

The Sandwich Towne Business Improvement Association is getting set to host its first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began with the Sandwich Towne Market Sunday.

Chair Mary Ann Cuderman tells The Dan MacDonald Show that there will be more than a dozen local craft and food vendors alongside live entertainment.

She says there should be something for everyone.

"We have a green grocer, we have baked goods, we have prepared foods, we have jewelry, t-shirts, everything that you could really think of. It's really quite a variety of vendors that are coming in," she added.

A lot of work has gone into making the market a reality, according to Cuderman.

"The market doesn't just happen. It takes a lot of preparation, a lot of people doing a lot of hard work. Then the pandemic hit and that really put a cruncher on everything we were trying to do down here. So now we see the opportunity this year now that things are opening up," she says.

Cuderman says they're hoping to bring some foot traffic to the surrounding businesses as well.

"Hopefully after they've done their shopping at the vendors and supported them, they will go into the town too around the market and partake in the hospitality that we have to offer around here. We're really hoping that this will give us a little shot in the arm," says Cuderman.

The market runs 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 in the Hurricane's parking lot at 3217 Sandwich St.

Additional market events are planned for Aug. 22 and Sept. 5 and 19.

More information can be found on the Sandwich Towne BIA's Facebook page.