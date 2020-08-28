LISTEN: Sept 8 No Longer First Day of School in Public Board

The first day of school in the local public board is no longer September 8.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has announced it is staggering the start of the new school year in both elementary and secondary schools with the first day for some students on September 10.

"In smaller groups that will help us work with students in terms of adjusting to the kind of new learning environment that will be in place so that will help with teaching new rules about how you sit and where you sit and what movement looks like in the hallway," says Superintendent of Education, Dr. Jeff Hillman.

He says students will be divided into two.

"What we're doing in terms of dividing the students is pick half of the students in each class. So in an elementary school from grade 1 to 8, half of the kids in grade 1 and grade 2 so that teachers have a smaller number of students in each class,” says Hillman. “We think this will allow them to better attend to the student needs."

Hillman says board staff understands the challenges that come with starting a new school year, especially during a pandemic have created, and his message to parents is “thank you.”

“We are confident that the plan we are putting forward the provides us two days to better timetable staff and reorganize our schools will mean that we are well prepared.”

Students will be divided into the two groups by last name and each family will hear from their individual schools on which group they are in and what day they start school.

Hillman explains that the new approach allows staff to support the students on successful return to the new school environment in smaller groups to learn and review these important health and safety measures.